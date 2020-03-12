UNZAYUNA URGES GOVT TO RESPOND TO YOUTH CHALLENGES

The University of Zambia United Nations Youth Association (UNZAYUNA) has appealed to the government to listen and respond to the challenges of youths around the country.

UNZAYUNA President Reuben Sapetulu said different stake holders such as the civil society organizations, financial institutions and government should heed to the contributions made by the youths.

This is one of the practical ways of influencing social change and allowing young people to take the lead, Mr. Sapetulu said.

The UNZAYUNA President also said the association is using this day to bring to realisation the importance of young people in addressing future issues.

Mr. Sapetulu described this year’s theme ‘I take the Lead’ as powerful, as it allows youths to step out of their comfort zone, requiring them to participate in driving sustainable development.

He added that the theme is also requesting young people to bring out their full capabilities in different areas for maximum production of goods and services in the country.

As UNZAYUNA we are driven by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We also want the youths to not only know about them but also practice and provide solutions for the betterment of the society, Mr. Sapetulu said.

Meanwhile, the University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) vice president, Gregory Chisha, urged Zambian youths to realize their influence on the society and what is expected of them.

Youths are expected to be instruments of peace and development to the nation and should avoid being used for violence and bad vices, Mr. Chisha said.

Mr. Chisha further challenged the Zambian youths to provide solutions to the problems the nation is undergoing and urges them to be hardworking, responsible and uphold the nation’s core values.

