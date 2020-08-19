VP INONGE WINA TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

President Edgar Lungu has wished Vice President Inonge Wina a quick recovery after she tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu expressed optimism that God will be with Mrs. Wina as she experiences the illness.

“I am hopeful that the Almighty God will be with you, your family and other people in isolation as you fight this ailment,” he said.

A team of experts from the Ministry of Health carried out a comprehensive medical assessment which included history taking, clinical examination, radiological and laboratory testing on Mrs. Wina.

The clinical care team recommended that the Vice President be put under home isolation under the community model with intensive, clinical and nursing monitoring.

Mrs. Wina has some mild COVID-19 symptoms which are being managed appropriately and her condition has been described as stable.

“She is in high spirits and working virtually under the new normal,” read the statement in part.

The statement further indicated that Mrs. Wina is looking forward to returning to the office after recovery and to continue advocating for a COVID-19 free Zambia.

She tested positive for COVID-19 after her daughter tested positive for the virus.

As of Tuesday, Zambia had 10,218 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 9,126 recoveries and 269 deaths.

Active cases were 823.

