HH vows firm action against electoral violence 

President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated that electoral lawlessness will not be tolerated, warning that anyone who disrupts the nomination process will face the full force of the law regardless of political affiliation or social standing.

According to a Facebook post on his page,the President condemned circulating footage on social and other media showing individuals attempting to prevent the lawful filing of nominations.

He described the acts as “unacceptable, undemocratic, and a direct violation of the rule of law.”

“I made it clear that electoral lawlessness will not be tolerated and that all perpetrators, regardless of political affiliation or social standing, would face the full force of the law,that position remains firm and unchanged,” President Hichilema said.

The President directed law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and professionally to arrest those responsible for the disruptions.

He emphasized that Zambia is governed by laws, not by intimidation, violence, or mob conduct.

“Let me be unequivocal: those who wish to test this Government’s resolve to maintain law and order are entirely on their own. The State will act firmly and decisively against all forms of electoral violence and disorder,” he stated.