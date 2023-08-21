NOCZ aplauds govt

HomeSportsNOCZ aplauds govt

Gerald Mambwe
The National Olympics Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) President Alfred Foloko, has applauded President Hakainde Hichilema and his government for the exemplary leadership they have shown towards sports in Zambia.

Mr. Foloko said that the advancement of sports within the nation has been notable from the time President Hichilema assumed office, stating that sports associations, unions and federations were granted the attention they needed.

In a press statement issued by NOCZ Secretary General Boniface Kambikambi, Mr. Foloko highlighted the remarkable achievements of the athletes.

“The fervent support extended to Zambian athletes participating on the international stage in the last two years has been instrumental in their remarkable achievements, most notably demonstrated in the recent Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games,” he said.

Mr. Foloko added that NOCZ is confident that government will continue offering the necessary support and resources to ensure that athletes have every opportunity to qualify and prepare adequately for international events.

“The committee remain resolute to working with government to ensure that Zambia shines on international sport stage and athletes bring glory to the country,” Mr. Foloko added.

Meanwhile, Zambia Baseball and Softball Association (ZBSA) General Secretary Kenny Matishi said that for the past two years, the baseball sport has received more support from both NOCZ and the current government.

“Also this year we managed to send the youth team to the World Cup Qualifiers of Which we managed to qualify and we are now pushing for the team to go to the world Cup in Turkey in October,” Mr. Matishi said.

He added that with the coming in of the current government and support from NOCZ, the baseball sport has been made known.

