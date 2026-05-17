Livingstone Mayor Withdraws from Parliamentary Race

Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai has withdrawn from the race for Member of Parliament for Livingstone Central Constituency, saying the decision followed careful reflection, prayer and consultations with family, friends and supporters.

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‎In a statement shared on her Facebook page,Muleabai said she had decided to step aside after considering what was best for both the party and the people of Livingstone.

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‎“I have chosen to leave the stage while the applause is still warm,” Muleabai said.

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‎“Leadership is also about knowing when to step aside for the greater good.”

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‎She said although she would no longer contest the parliamentary seat, she remains committed to serving the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and supporting President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the August General Elections.

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‎Muleabai said her immediate focus would now be on mobilising support for President Hichilema and campaigning for the UPND during the election period.

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‎She thanked President Hichilema, the UPND leadership and the people of Livingstone for giving her the opportunity to serve as mayor, describing the trust placed in her as one of the greatest honours of her life.

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‎“I remain deeply grateful for the confidence and support that the people of Livingstone have shown me throughout my time in office,” she said.

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‎Muleabai also pledged support for whoever would be adopted as the UPND parliamentary candidate for Livingstone Central Constituency.