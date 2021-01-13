LPCA HOPEFUL FOR 2021

Lusaka Province Chess Association (LPCA) hopes the 2021 activities will not be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS), LPCA Secretary General Maybin Chinama said that some of the chess activities were affected by the disease and could not take place.
He said the two leagues, namely the Elite League (also called Mike Tole after the Chess Legend) and League 2 which were played in the previous year must be maintained.
Chinama.
We had some teams that were promoted from the lower league to the Elite League, we also had teams that were demoted so we opted to continue running both leagues,
He added that the association plans to start activities as early as April of this year in order to line up tournaments like the club championship which did not take place last year due to COVID-19.
Chinama said the Lusaka Open Tournament that was held last year in December saw three clubs from the Elite League and three clubs from League 1 acquiring prizes.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|January 10, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 1
|Prison Leopards
|Forest Rangers
|4 - 0
|Kitwe United
|January 9, 2021
|Young Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Indeni
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|Buildcon
|1 - 2
|Red Arrows
|January 8, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 2
|Zanaco
|December 30, 2020
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Nkana
|December 27, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Zanaco
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 26, 2020
|Indeni
|2 - 2
|Green Eagles
|December 24, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 20, 2020
|Zanaco
|4 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Kabwe Warriors
|December 19, 2020
|Prison Leopards
|1 - 0
|Buildcon
|Indeni
|0 - 1
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Red Arrows
|2 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 18, 2020
|Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|ZESCO United
|December 30, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 9, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|January 13, 2021
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkana
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|January 15, 2021
|Nkwazi
|13:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|January 16, 2021
|Green Buffaloes
|11:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Nkana
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Kitwe United
|13:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
|Indeni
|13:00
|Buildcon
|January 17, 2021
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Young Green Eagles
|January 20, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|NAPSA Stars
|13:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|January 27, 2021
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Kitwe United
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Nkana
|January 12, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 2
|Everton
|Burnley
|0 - 1
|Manchester United
|Sheffield United
|1 - 0
|Newcastle United
|January 4, 2021
|Southampton
|1 - 0
|Liverpool
|January 3, 2021
|Chelsea
|1 - 3
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|1 - 2
|Leicester City
|January 2, 2021
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 4
|Arsenal
|Brighton & Hov…
|3 - 3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3 - 0
|Leeds United
|January 1, 2021
|Manchester United
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Everton
|0 - 1
|West Ham United
|December 30, 2020
|Newcastle United
|0 - 0
|Liverpool
|December 29, 2020
|Manchester United
|1 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 5
|Leeds United
|Southampton
|0 - 0
|West Ham United
|Burnley
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 1
|Arsenal
|December 28, 2020
|Chelsea
|1 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 1
|Leicester City
|December 4, 2020
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Newcastle United
|December 28, 2020
|Everton
|00:00
|Manchester City
|January 3, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 13, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Manchester City
|18:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20:15
|Fulham
|January 14, 2021
|Arsenal
|20:00
|Crystal Palace
|January 16, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12:30
|West Bromwich Albion
|Leeds United
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|West Ham United
|15:00
|Burnley
|Fulham
|17:30
|Chelsea
|Leicester City
|20:00
|Southampton
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|12:00
|Everton
|Sheffield United
|14:05
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Liverpool
|16:30
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|19:15
|Crystal Palace
|January 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|20:00
|Newcastle United
|January 19, 2021
|West Ham United
|18:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Leicester City
|20:15
|Chelsea
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035