LPCA HOPEFUL FOR 2021

Lusaka Province Chess Association (LPCA) hopes the 2021 activities will not be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS), LPCA Secretary General Maybin Chinama said that some of the chess activities were affected by the disease and could not take place.

He said the two leagues, namely the Elite League (also called Mike Tole after the Chess Legend) and League 2 which were played in the previous year must be maintained.



We had some teams that were promoted from the lower league to the Elite League, we also had teams that were demoted so we opted to continue running both leagues, Chinama.



He added that the association plans to start activities as early as April of this year in order to line up tournaments like the club championship which did not take place last year due to COVID-19.



Chinama said the Lusaka Open Tournament that was held last year in December saw three clubs from the Elite League and three clubs from League 1 acquiring prizes.

Related

Comments

comments