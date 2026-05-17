Government dismisses viral video claiming VP’s Arrest

Government has strongly condemned a fake video circulating on social media alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema facilitated the arrest of Vice President W.K. Mutale Nalumango, describing the clip as malicious propaganda aimed at misleading the public.

In a press statement,Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana said,the video was fabricated and intended to create confusion, panic, and division within the country’s leadership.

“The Government categorically dismisses this video as a total fabrication and malicious propaganda,” Mr. Kawana said.

“It is entirely false and intended to manufacture discord, cause public alarm, and undermine the unity of the Republican leadership.”

Mr. Kawana assured the nation that both President Hichilema and Vice President Nalumango continue to work together normally and remain committed to serving the country.

“Both the Office of the President and the Office of the Vice President remain fully functional, with the leaders continuing to work together harmoniously in the service of the nation,” he stated.

He said the government has since warned members of the public against creating, sharing, or forwarding unverified information online, especially content capable of causing public unrest.

“Anyone attempting to cause trouble, stir up public unrest, or champion anarchy through the propagation of falsehoods will be decisively dealt with,” Mr. Kawana warned.

Government has further appealed to citizens to remain calm, act responsibly, and rely on official government communication channels for accurate information.