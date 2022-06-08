Roxta Dies

He was only 25, but today he is no more. The Zambian creative arts industry has lost a legend in the making.

Lubomba Sikwiilala, popularly known as Roxta Jr Roxta, a graphic designer died yesterday after a long illness. Roxta is famous for the artworks that he designed for many artists in the music industry such as the New Age logo, Lost Files artwork, Zim Zimma, Enigma, Jailer man among others.

Different art works by Roxta Jr Roxta

Various artistes have taken to their social media platforms to express their sadness towards the loss.

In an interview with Lusaka star today, artist Kalu Vybes said that Roxta has left a big gap in the industry because of his unmatched quality graphics work.

Artist and Roxta Jr’s Friend Vybes Kalu

“Roxta actually worked on my recent song soja,he designed the artwork,” Kalu.

Vybes further disclosed that Roxta was unwell for a long time but only a few people knew that.

Meanwhile, Dj H Mac revealed through his Facebook page that the late artist was the one behind “Zim Zimma” and “lost files” artwork.

“It’s a sad day man, thank you for your contribution young king.” Dj H Mac.

Bobby East also took to his Facebook to express his sadness towards the loss of the arts industry.

Bobby east tribute post to the late designer

Graphics designing is not a popular venture in Zambia, with only a few popular young designers such as Roxta that are putting the art in the spotlight. With his passing, one can only hope that other youths take inspiration from his works and promote the art in the country.