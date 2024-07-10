Girl,18 repeatedly raped at cemetery

back to top
John Chaambwa
82

Three suspected criminals took turns raping an 18-year-old girl in Lusaka’s Chunga cemetery,Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale has said.

In a statement, Mr. Mwale says investigations revealed that the girl was sleeping together with other family members at their house in Chunga’s government farms area.

He says around 04:00 hours, the girl went to the bathroom, located outside the house where she noticed a motor vehicle parked near to their house.

“It is alleged that one man later approached her requesting for water to cool their vehicle engine,” he said.

“He asked her to accompany him to the vehicle in order to collect a container.”

Mr. Mwale said while with the suspect at the alleged broke down vehicle, it is alleged that the girl was bundled inside the vehicle by two other men and was taken to Chunga cemetery where she was raped and left helpless.

He adds that the girl was later picked by a passer-by who alerted the Police in the area.

He said officers rushed her to Chunga Clinic where she was attended to by medical officers and later discharged.

Mr. Mwale said her condition is said to be stable and Police have instituted investigations to find the suspects.

