ZAF commander cup to improve Judo – JAZ

Patience Kamfwa
The Judo Association of Zambia (JAZ) says the first edition of Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander’s cup Tournament slated for 14th September will contribute to the development of Judo in the country.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, JAZ Secretary General Mabvuto Nguni said the tournament gives an opportunity for Judokas to be selected into the national teams for the regional tournament and all African games in Namibia and Rwanda next year.

“Some of these players(JudokLas)may be selected by national team coaches for the tournaments they have mentioned and also other tournaments like the Olympics, so the same players will be picked and developed by the national team technical bench,” Nyuni said.

He revealed that the tournament is open to all JAZ Club associates, Junior and Senior cadets [and] clubs from the Southern African region, saying that that some Judo clubs from Zimbabwe and Botswana are expected to participate.

Nyuni added that about 15 clubs are expected to take part in the tournament, with a call that members of the public are free to come support.

He implored the corporate world to contribute to the success of the tournament.

Nyuni further applauded the ZAF commander for his commitment and effort in sponsoring the Judo tournament and different sports disciplines.

