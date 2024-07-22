IBA tips junior reporters

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) says upcoming journalists should uphold media ethics as they execute their duties in the industry.

Speaking during the University of Zambia (UNZA) School of Humanities and Social Sciences(HSS) award giving ceremony to deserving students IBA Director General Guntila Muleya underscored the importance of ethical journalism in a digital world.

“To the students being awarded today, during your studies you learnt that each story you tell carries the potential to inform, inspire and impact, either through journalism, public relations, film making, advertising or digital media, you’ve been entrusted with the responsibility to use your skills ethically and professionally,” Mr. Muleya said.

He said the regulatory authority will continue to sponsor awards to encourage ethical journalism.

This was in a speech given on his behalf by IBA Director Cooperate Communications Katendi Wandi.

“For IBA, professionalism is the hallmark of all that we do, we thus urge you to be professional as you embark on your career,” Mr. Muleya said.

Meanwhile, Ackim Mandala, the best graduating student in media production says he wants journalism students to practice what they learn early enough to get acquainted before getting into the industry.

“The Industry is mostly concerned with people that are able to deliver what they are learning, and this is the course that actually has to show [that] somebody is able to implement whatever that person was taught in class,” Mr. Mandala said.