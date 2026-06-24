MUZ urges Government to invest in Emerald Mining

The Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) has urged government to support emerald mining, saying it will help diversify the sector and reduce over reliance on copper.

MUZ Coordinator and Public Relations Officer Michael Kaluba said Zambia, as one of the world’s leading producers of emeralds, requires increased investment in infrastructure, access to finance and skills development to fully harness the industry’s potential.

“Greater support for the sector could significantly contribute to employment creation, export earnings and local economic development in Lufwanyama and other mining areas,” Kaluba said.

He added that a more diversified mining sector would cushion the economy against fluctuations in copper prices while broadening the nation’s income base.

Kaluba noted that Zambia continues to lose substantial benefits because emeralds are largely exported in raw form.

He called for investment in value addition, gemstone processing and local beneficiation to capture a larger share of revenue.

“Some key requirements include drilling equipment, excavators, loaders, compressors, water pumping systems and gemstone detection tools,” he said.

Meanwhile, Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) Head of Research Ibrahim Kamara said copper remains Zambia’s most mined mineral due to its abundance and established demand.

He then stressed the need for pricing and taxation policies that reflect the true value of emeralds and other precious minerals while safeguarding jobs.

Kamara emphasized the importance of mapping Zambia’s mineral resources to attract investment.

“It is important to map the geographical outlay of where minerals are in the country because that helps attract investors who appreciate the potential,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the growing presence of foreign entities in the mining industry, noting that many local players lack financial capacity to participate meaningfully.

He noted that increased local participation, would maximize employment creation and ensure greater economic benefits remain within Zambia.