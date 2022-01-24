NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL CONFIDENT ARTISTES WILL PAY BACK LOANS

National Arts Council of Zambia is confident that the beneficiaries of the K30 million Presidential Arts Empowerment Scheme will pay back the loans.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Council outgoing board member Patrick Salubusa said that some beneficiaries of the empowerment scheme that he has interacted with have already started paying back their loans with interest.

With my interactions with a few recipients of the fund, they have indicated that they have already started paying back, and a report by the National Arts Council of Zambia confirms that others have started paying back, Salubusa said.

Salubusa said the committee set up by the National Arts Council of Zambia to monitor the progress made by the beneficiaries found that the equipment that was given to the artistes was in good shape.

A committee has been visiting institutions to check the state of equipment and it found that some of them are making some business which tells that they are able to pay back, Salubusa said. For those who are actively involved in film making for example, the equipment was found to be in good shape.

Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe, Monday, said that government will not waiver the loans which were paid to artists and government is willing to take legal action if need be.

Kangwa said that effective January month-end, beneficiaries of the presidential arts fund would be required to present their payment plans to government.

The Government in 2020 through the National Arts Council of Zambia disbursed loans to 152 artists that included Macky 2, Slap Dee, Moses Sakala, Kayombo and Comedian Sarafina Nthenga.

