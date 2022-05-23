Link to the Department of Media and Communication Studies at the University of Zambia UNZA
HomeSportsZASU lauds Zambia’s third best finish at CANA Zone IV

ZASU lauds Zambia’s third best finish at CANA Zone IV

Sarah Mbewe
By Sarah Mbewe
13

Zambia Swimming Union (ZASU) says it is delighted that Zambia emerged as the third best ranked country at the just-ended CANA Zone IV Swimming Championship held in Lusaka over the long weekend.

In an interview with Lusakastar, ZASU General Secretary, Sophie Peach disclosed that Zambia performed exceptionally well in all categories, hence, managing to scoop a total of 77 medals.

The Zambian swimmers minted 39 Gold medals, 18 Silver and 20 bronze medals at the four-day event, which attracted participation of 13 countries. Zimbabwe emerged as champions, followed by their SADC counterparts, Mozambique who bagged Silver.

”The games were played at a time when the weather was cold which proved challenging for the swimmers, as this sport is mostly enjoyed when the weather is hot,’’ Peach said.

Meanwhile, Kalene Swimming club official Chisenga Chalwe attributed Zambia’s good performance at the CANA Zone IV Swimming Championship to the continuous training that the swimmers are subjected to at their various clubs.

“The swimmers have been training since August 2021 and continued to train even during the event,” she said.

The CANA Zone IV Swimming Championship was held from the 14th to the 17th of April at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC).

Published on May 19, 2022

Previous articleZBSA opens trial games to launch National Baseball five team
Next articleChipo Sondashi: UNZA student who is MUZA FC’s prized asset
Sarah Mbewe
Sarah Mbewe
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

HOW ZAMBIA’S LATEST COVID-19 DEATH OCCURRED

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says the fourth Covid-19 related death involves a known chronic patient who had cancer of the colon, which had spread...

SMUGGLING CARTEL NABBED BY ZRA

Minamata Convention on mercury marks three years of protecting human health and environment

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service