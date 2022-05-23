ZASU lauds Zambia’s third best finish at CANA Zone IV

Zambia Swimming Union (ZASU) says it is delighted that Zambia emerged as the third best ranked country at the just-ended CANA Zone IV Swimming Championship held in Lusaka over the long weekend.

In an interview with Lusakastar, ZASU General Secretary, Sophie Peach disclosed that Zambia performed exceptionally well in all categories, hence, managing to scoop a total of 77 medals.

The Zambian swimmers minted 39 Gold medals, 18 Silver and 20 bronze medals at the four-day event, which attracted participation of 13 countries. Zimbabwe emerged as champions, followed by their SADC counterparts, Mozambique who bagged Silver.

”The games were played at a time when the weather was cold which proved challenging for the swimmers, as this sport is mostly enjoyed when the weather is hot,’’ Peach said.

Meanwhile, Kalene Swimming club official Chisenga Chalwe attributed Zambia’s good performance at the CANA Zone IV Swimming Championship to the continuous training that the swimmers are subjected to at their various clubs.

“The swimmers have been training since August 2021 and continued to train even during the event,” she said.

The CANA Zone IV Swimming Championship was held from the 14th to the 17th of April at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC).

