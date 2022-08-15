HomeEntertainmentDRIMZ rejects Kwacha Music Awards nomination

DRIMZ rejects Kwacha Music Awards nomination

Kondanani Siisi
By Kondanani Siisi
22

Lota Mandevu famously known as DRIMZ has declined the Kwacha Music Awards nomination under the Central Province category.

In an official letter sent to the organizers of the awards, DRIMZ stated that the nomination is in conflict with his nationwide status and appeal.

DRIMZ’ letter to the organisers of the Kwacha Msuic Awards.

And in an interview with Lusaka Star, DRIMZ said he was disappointed to be nominated under the provincial category, despite establishing himself as a mainstream artiste.

” The organizers of the awards have gone against their own rules as the rules state that an artiste can only be nominated thrice in a provincial category, and after that, the artiste has to move to a higher category. This is the fourth time I have been nominated under the category of Central Province,” he added.

The Mwankole hitmaker said that declining the nomination was a way of sending a message to the organisers of the Kwacha Music Awards for breaking their own rules.

Meanwhile, one of the organizers of the Kwacha Music Awards, Danny Mwikisa said there are no rules that limit the number of times that an artiste can be nominated in a particular category.

”I do not know any rule that states that an artiste can not be nominated under the provincial category thrice. An artiste can be nominated under any category as many times as possible ,” Mwikisa said.

He added that the job of the organising committee is to only receive nominees in various categories from different radio stations across the country.

DRIMZ is the third artiste after Jae Cash and Jemax to withdraw from this year’s Kwacha Music Awards.

Previous articleEmbrace diverse cultures, Acting UNZA VC urges students
Kondanani Siisi
Kondanani Siisi
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

‘Love Unleashed’ album launch not for valentines day

''Nobody would have wanted it to be released on February 14th more than myself so know that I feel the disappointment some may have....

Living life the permaculture way

GOVERNMENT OPEN TO ABOLISHMENT OF DEATH PENALTY, SAYS VEEP

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service