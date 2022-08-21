HomeNewsGlobal Alliance on dental amalgam phase-out echoes incessant effort in Africa

Global Alliance on dental amalgam phase-out echoes incessant effort in Africa

Tapela Lungu
By Tapela Lungu
16

The World Alliance for Mercury-Free Dentistry has called on non-government organizations in Africa to combine strategies and focus on ending the use of dental amalgam.

In an interview with the Lusaka star, President of the World Alliance for Mercury-Free Dentistry, Charlie Brown noted that African governments and non-government organizations have played a vital role in leading the continent and globe toward ending the use of dental amalgam and need more partnerships and collaborations in ending the use of the toxic substance.

Brown stated that the World Alliance for Mercury has for the past 12 years put Africa on an equal basis with the rest of the world on ending the use of dental amalgam in dentistry.

“Our phenomenal success at the Minamata Convention COP4 in March 2022 in Indonesia, brings a new floor, a new minimum: No amalgam for children under 15; no amalgam for pregnant or breastfeeding women.   This amendment entered into legal force on June 24, 2022,” he explained.

The Alliance President had urged African countries, especially Zambia to spearhead the process of ending the use of amalgam in dentistry, especially for children, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers.

Mr. Brown had also noted the celebration of the life of South Africa’s late first president Nelson Mandela.

The legal practitioner and consultant stated that as it is required in the Minamata treaty, it is vital to end the use of amalgam in children in Africa as it preserves the health of every generation to come.

Meanwhile, the Children’s Environmental Health Foundation Chairperson Michael Musenga expressed gratitude towards the Alliance’s support to African NGOs in combating the use of dental amalgam in dentistry.

Musenga stated that in Zambia, the use of dental amalgam was banned 21 years ago in all government hospitals.

“Zambia is the party to the signatory to the Minamata Convention on Mercury that came into Force on 16th August 2017 and we have been working towards some of the convention agreements and that is to protect children, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers,” he stated.

Previous articleGovt mourns veteran journalist Edem Djokotoe
Tapela Lungu
Tapela Lungu
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

“PROHIBIT LANDOWNERS CUTTING TREES” CATHOLIC WOMENS LEAGUE

The Catholic Women's League has called on government to consider introducing a law that will prohibit landowners from cutting down trees indiscriminately. Speaking in an...

GOVT URGED TO RESCIND BAN OF STUDENT MEAL ALLOWANCES

East Park Mall Construction Workers bemoan unsafe working conditions

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service