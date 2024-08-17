‘MUZA FC still a force ahead of the new season’

Football expert Lucky Chama believes that MUZA Football Club (FC) will continue to perform well despite losing some key players to other teams ahead of the 2024/25 Zambian Super League season.

So far, the team has seen Chipo Sodashi and Sydney Kasanda join Green Buffaloes and Nchanga Rangers, respectively.

Andrew Phiri and team captain Kelvin Mwanza have been linked with moves away from the club.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Chama said that the club has brought in new players and promoted youth players from the developmental side to the senior team squad.

“I don’t think they will perform badly because most of their players have remained, and they have also managed to bring in new players to reinforce the squad,” he said.

He added that the newly promoted young players are hungry and eager to prove themselves, which will ultimately help the team’s performance and standing in the Zambian Super League.

Chama noted that the team has a strong tradition of grooming players from the youth side into the senior team.

“MUZA FC has been known to be a team that grooms players, functioning more like an academy,” Chama said.

He further mentioned that the return of head coach Lameck Banda is an added advantage, as he is familiar with the team’s philosophy and approach to player development.

Chama also said he wants the team to quickly organize itself and resolve issues with players who wish to exit the team.