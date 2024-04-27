HomeNewsAvoid charcoal burning,care for the environment - UNAZ

Avoid charcoal burning,care for the environment – UNAZ

Racheal Nkhuwa
By Racheal Nkhuwa
23

Indiscriminate cutting down of trees to make charcoal does not only cause deforestation but contributes to the drought experienced in the country,United Nations Association of Zambia(UNAZ) Head of programs Yande Chanda has said.

Mr. Chanda says he believes that the erratic rainfall experienced in the country is due to global warming caused by inconsiderate cutting down of trees.

In an interview, Mr. Chanda said that charcoal burning is a destructive activity that has led to deforestation, loss of biodiversity and ecosystem disruption.

“Charcoal burning releases harmful pollutants like carbon monoxide that potentially cause respiratory infections,” he said.

Climate change Activist, Patrick Mweetwa said there is need to educate people on the effects of charcoal burning.

Mr. Mweetwa said he wants citizens to participate in annual tree planting programs to replenish the lost resources.

“It is commendable to see various organizations working with government to promote other sources of energy like solar and biogas in order to mitigate the use of charcoal,” he said.

