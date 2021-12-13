ADOPT EARLY MATURING CROPS TO MITIGATE CLIMATE CHANGE EFFECTS- UNZA DON

A University of Zambia (UNZA) lecturer has urged farmers to adopt early maturing crops in order to mitigate the effects of climate change currently being experienced in the country.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Langa Tembo, a senior lecturer of crop science, advised farmers to engage in mushroom production and also plant maize together with pumpkin leaves as an alternative to their traditional crops.

The planted pumpkin leaves will shield the surface so that there is less moisture lost. Conservation farming can also be practiced as it reduces moisture loss, he said.

Tembo has since implored farmers not to be discouraged by the fears of drought as they can still employ farming techniques that can save their crops.

Meanwhile, an agriculture expert, Philemon Sonati has also advised farmers to scout their fields as a preventive measure against pests such as army worms.

We do not know exactly when the pests will be in the field or attacking your crop, but if you do not visit your field so often, it is very difficult for you to know what pests are there in the field as they are mobile, Sonati said.

Sonati explained that it is very important that farmers visit their farms in order to to quickly establish the type of pests in the fields and the pesticides required.

