FAZ to probe national team selection alleged hiccups

By Gerald Mambwe
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) will conduct internal investigations on the allegations raised by Saudi Arabia based football player Fashion Sakala that he was not selected for the national team due to incompetence.

Sakala claims that the Chipolopolo Coach Avram Grant shunned him saying that he was not good enough to be included in the national team.

In a press statement, FAZ Secretary General Reuben Kamanga indicated that the Ethics Committee will under its mandate conduct thorough investigations on the matter.

“Matters of this nature require thorough investigations, therefore members of the public and all relevant stakeholders are encouraged to bring forth evidence to put this matter to bed,” he said.

On May 22, 2024, the Zambian national football team coach, Avram Grant, announced a provisional squad of 27 players to prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Morocco in June.

