TIZ COMMENDS GOVT’S FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has commended the stance government has far taken in the fight against corruption.

In an interview with Lusaka star, TIZ President, Maurice Nyambe said he is in support of the interventions that are being undertaken in curbing corruption in the country.

Nyambe said it is important that corruption is addressed as it affects different aspects of the economy.

It is important that corruption be addressed as it has a lot of implication on the economy as investors are less likely to invest in a country that is riddled with corruption, he said.

Nyambe however said the new administration still needs to outline their overall strategy to fight corruption.

The country needs to come up with comprehensive and integrated strategies that will aid in the fight against corruption, he said.

Nyambe further said that pronouncements made by government need to be actualized into practical interventions that will address corruption.

Meanwhile, a development analyst, Lewis Mwape said corruption should be a fight that all Zambians should participate in and support in order to ensure there is responsible distribution of public resources.

Zambian citizens should support government in the fight against corruption and ensure that those dipping their hands in the public treasury are brought to book, he said If corruption is addressed, service delivery will be enhanced in the country and this will in turn lead to development.

Mwape has also urged investigative wings to ensure that enough evidence is gathered before prosecuting those accused of corruption.

