UNZA EXPELS SEVEN STUDENTS FOR INCITING NOVEMBER RIOT

The University of Zambia management has expelled seven students while two others have been acquitted following an investigation and disciplinary hearing into the riot that ensued at the university a month ago.

The university says it has taken action against nine students, in accordance with Students General Rules and Regulations after the riotous behaviour engaged by some students in November.

The expelled students are Frank Lipulu Chinyama, Samuel Daka, and Justine Ngosa from the School of Humanities.

Others are Chandra Chongo, Langford Paul Mbewe, Kabwe Lusale, and Mwate Simpemba from the Schools of Education and Natural Sciences.

Meanwhile, the University has acquitted Boyd Simukoko from the School of Humanities and Abraham Chilubaila from the School of Natural Sciences.

The University Acting Head of Communications and Marketing Marjorie Nkamba said management will not hesitate to serve in the public interest by taking action against any members of its community and guests who cause riotous and disorderly behavior.

The named students are alleged to have incited others to riot on the night of Tuesday, 17 November 2020 at the University’s Great East Road Campus.

