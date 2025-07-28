Zambia’s struggle with online morality

Once seen as a fun way to connect and share ideas, social media platforms have now become a place where immoral acts are quickly spreading, testing Zambia’s strong Christian values.

At first glance, online platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook appear to offer harmless entertainment, viral dances, inspirational vlogs and comedic skits.

However,a more worrying type of content like that of obscene materials, is quietly becoming popular, often shared openly and watched without any rules or concern for what is right and wrong.

For a country like Zambia, where over 90 percent of the population identifies as Christian and the nation’s faith is enshrined in the preamble of its Constitution, this shift is particularly alarming as morality and spiritual values have long served as the compass guiding societal norms.

But, as more people get smartphones and cheap data bundles, social media algorithms now focuses more on attention than doing what is right, slowly weaken Zambia’s moral values.

Reacting to the trend, Radical Entrepreneur Dumisan Lingamangali Ncube recently urged young people to stop producing adult content in pursuit of fleeting internet fame and instead build influence rooted in integrity and purpose, not clicks and controversy.

Despite such warnings, older generations often remain disengaged from the conversation, as many parents find the topic too uncomfortable to confront, unable to acknowledge that their children might be exposed to or even participating in explicit online content.

This silence creates a communication gap between generations one where shame replaces openness, and curiosity is left to flourish in secrecy.

Behind closed doors and illuminated screens, many young people now navigate a virtual world that does not always align with the values preached in Saturday or Sunday services.

The rise of p@rnographic videos is no longer confined to the dark corners of the internet, it is algorithmically embedded in everyday browsing, lurking just a swipe away.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) General Secretary Father Emmanuel Chikoya raised concern over the growing trend, stating that such videos reflect poor morals and should not be celebrated.

“Just like a knife in the hands of a murderer becomes a killing tool, technology also has its good and bad sides depending on who is using it and their motives,” he said.

As Zambia becomes increasingly interconnected with the rest of the world, Fr Chikoya noted that globalization has blurred the lines between cultures, leaving the nation at a crossroads of either upholding a strict Christian moral framework or redefining morality to reflect changing realities.

“For some, the internet is just a tool neutral, flexible, and infinitely powerful but for others, it is the battleground of the soul,” he said.

Fr. Chikoya stressed the need for personal responsibility, urging individuals to take ownership of the digital content they consume and share.

As Zambia continues to grapple with this issue, one question lingers in the digital air whether a Christian nation can remain faithful in an age where its values are challenged every day, one click at a time.