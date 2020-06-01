MARAMBA STADIUM FIFA UPGRADE PROJECT TO RESUME

Maramba Stadium upgrade project is back on the FAZ radar with General Secretary Adrian Kashala leading a three-member delegation to the tourist capital Livingstone to inspect the home of Livingstone Pirates.

FAZ has earmarked Maramba Stadium to be added to the FIFA infrastructure development program that already has Kaole (Mansa), David Livingstone (Chipata), Kasama Stadium and Independence (Solwezi) on the roster.

Livingstone Pirates president Aggrey Njekwa headed the local delegation that included staff from the engineering department at the Livingstone City Council.

During the pre-inspection briefing, Kashala said that the decision to include Maramba among the stadia to be renovated through the FIFA Infrastructure Uplift project was reached at during the Executive Committee meeting held on Saturday 30th May 2020.

The Maramba Stadium is also largely seen as a possible venue for international games.

Kashala said Livingstone had the added advantage of weather that was commensurate with some foreign countries, therefore making the tourist capital the perfect substitute.

The FAZ chief executive officer said this could be added to the assortment of tourism offerings in the tourist capital that could draw people from various parts of the world.

“With the international airport, the Victoria Falls and tourist attractions, Livingstone would easily be able to attract teams from major leagues in Europe and Africa to head to Zambia for pre-season camping,” he said.

“The facility can also persuade us to bring some international matches in Livingstone while clubs like Green Eagles may not have to travel to Lusaka for their inter-club continental matches.”

And Njekwa thanked FAZ for considering Livingstone in their infrastructural upgrade agenda.

Njekwa also updated the FAZ delegation on the on-going works at the stadium like the construction of the grand stand, the erection of the perimeter fence and the wire fence including water supply regularization.

He led the delegation through the stadium with the infrastructure consultant to help them have a feel of the facility.

FAZ will add Maramba Stadium to the list of stadia that will be considered for upgrade under the FIFA project.

Kashala has also revealed that FAZ has formally engaged the Livingstone City Council over the need to expedite the processing of title deeds that are a requisite for FIFA to release funds.

FIFA can only release funds for infrastructure if the stadia is in the hands of a member club or association.

FAZ is awaiting approval from the various government wings to avail titles to the identified stadia.

