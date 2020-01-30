ZRA, ZNBC SIGN MOU

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) worth 2.2 million kwacha.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Mass Media Complex, ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda said ZRA is committed to working with the media in the country to enhance taxpayer education.

Mr Chanda said the two institutions, ZRA and ZNBC have worked well in the past in taxpayer education hence the need to continue working together.

He added that by working with the media ZRA will foster compliance for national development.

ZRA is committed to customer education as well as Customer care and this cannot be achieved without the media. He said.

Mr Chanda noted that voluntary tax compliance can only be achieved through enlightened taxpayers and that the authority will soon be signing MOUs with other media institutions in the country.

And ZNBC Director General Malolela Lusambo urged other Corporate entities to emulate ZRA in ensuring their events inclusive of press briefings, are televised for maximum dissemination.

Taxpayers need to know that through tax compliance, they are able to access public services. Said Mr Lusambo.

Mr Lusambo since called on various business entities to take advantage of the unique opportunities that the national broadcaster offers especially Radio one which covers a greater audience but also uses local languages.

