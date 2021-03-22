ZAMBIA RECORDS LESS THAN 100 COVID-19 CASES SINCE 2020

Zambia has recorded less than a hundred new COVID-19 cases for the first time since December 21st, 2020.

Health Minister Jonas Chanda said the country has recorded 86 new cases out of 4,098 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 86,535.

Dr. Chanda said the Ministry however remains on high alert as the country heads into the cold season to avert an escalation in the cases.

Today marks a key milestone in our efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve, Dr. Chanda.

He added that government has prioritized frontline health workforces by ensuring that they remain adequately prepared and equipped to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the anticipated third wave, as well as other disease burdens.

Dr. Chanda said government has since invested in essential commodities, human resource training, capacity building and procurement of testing reagents and supplies that will ensure commodity security and sustained testing.

Our clinical management teams continue to carry out onsite mentorship both for our COVID-19 clinical teams and those attending to other disease burdens, Dr. Chanda.

The Health Minister further said as the school term winds down, the Ministry’s surveillance efforts will not wane as they remain committed to maintaining a safe environment for both learners and teachers.

We wish to appeal to parents to continue reinforcing the COVID-19 safety messages around correct and consistent use of face masks, maintenance of hand hygiene, avoiding crowds and physical distancing, Dr. Chanda.

Zambia has also recorded three deaths, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,182, and a combined 61 discharges from both the COVID-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 83,319.

