UNZA RECEIVES GRANT TO DEVELOP FULL BODY MEDICAL VENTILATOR

The University of Zambia (UNZA) has received a K100 000 grant from the National Technology Business Centre (NTBC) to develop the first-ever full-body prototype medical ventilator in order to enhance the COVID-19 fight.

UNZA Vice-Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba who received the grant thanked NTBC and added that the assistance and partnership will make a difference in addressing constraints and equipping the institution to deliver on its mandate.

Prof. Mumba called on the government to exploit the unique capacity the university has to process affordable and sustainable goods and services.

He challenged the team developing the prototype medical ventilator to deliver it in 3 weeks as indicated in the project proposal.

we are now in the lime light and cannot afford excuses as the country is awaiting the ventilator, said Prof. Mumba.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Dr. Brian Mushimba said the ministry is responsible for the promotion of science, technology and innovations through institutions such as NTBC.

I look forward to being called to come and launch the medical ventilator and subsequent use in our health facilities in the fight against COVID-19, said Dr. Mushimba.

Dr. Mushimba said he is hopeful that the innovation will positively impact the health sector and provide the much-needed tools towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister was speaking during the cheque handover ceremony at UNZA on May 26, 2020.

