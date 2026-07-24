The quiet decline of a lifelong habit in the digital age

There was a time when reading was more than a school requirement. Many young people spent hours immersed in novels, fairy tales and other books simply for the joy of reading.

Today, that culture is slowly changing.

Across Zambia’s university campuses, students are spending less time reading books and more time consuming short-form content on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Educators say the shift is beginning to affect students’ writing, critical thinking and communication skills.

Chibwe Henry, a lecturer at Queen Mary University of London, says the difference is easy to spot.

“A student who reads widely tends to draw connections between ideas, uses evidence effectively and shows originality.”

She says regular reading helps students develop stronger arguments and think more critically, adding that many students now skim assigned readings instead of engaging with them fully.

Zambian author Francis Shipopa believes reading culture is not disappearing but evolving.

“Reading culture is shifting, not dying.”

He says writers have a responsibility to produce books that people can relate to and encourages young people to read as much as they can.

For University of Zambia student Florence Nyangulu, reading has largely moved from printed books to digital platforms.

“When I read long articles or documents for school, I find myself skimming. Reading less has affected me dramatically. I now struggle with assignments.”

Similarly, Elisabeth Malemeka, who will soon begin her studies at the University of Lusaka, says academic pressures have reduced the time she spends reading for pleasure.

“When I was younger, I’d spend the whole week reading. School work just got in the way.”

While many young people still enjoy reading, access to books, affordability and the growing appeal of digital entertainment continue to shape their habits.

As technology transforms how information is consumed, the challenge is not simply getting young people to read more but encouraging them to read more deeply.