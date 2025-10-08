Lions Club urges pupils in exams to balance mind and studies

back to top
Gerald Mambwe
The Lions Club of Acacia District 413 has called on pupils and students, particularly those in examination classes, to prioritise their mental health alongside their academic pursuits.

Lions Club of Acacia President, Esau Mbewe, said it is crucial for learners to recognise that mental health is not merely the absence of illness but a key factor in leading a fulfilling and productive life.

Mr. Mbewe said this during the Mental Health Awareness Programme held at Nyumba Yanga Secondary School (NYSS) in Lusaka, under the theme “Thriving Minds: Cultivating Connections, Resilience and Purpose.”

“Your mental health is just as important as your academic performance.It’s about thriving, growing, and being able to cope with challenges, build strong relationships and make meaningful contributions to your community,” he said.

Mr. Mbewe urged the learners to cultivate meaningful connections with family and friends as a way of strengthening emotional well-being.

He advised learners to make time for personal interactions rather than relying solely on technology or social media for communication.

“Reach out to friends and family. Talk to someone you trust about how you’re feeling. Eat meals together as a family, switch off that TV and spend time playing or talking,” Mr. Mbewe said.

He further encouraged students to join clubs or social groups that foster positive engagement and help them develop supportive networks.

Speaking at the same event, Health Innovations Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Doctor. Mah Asombang, stressed the need for learners to build connections with people and friends who would help them overcome mental health related challenges.

Dr. Asombang cited stress and depression as some of the common mental health issues, noting that these could lead to changes in behaviour such as suicidal thoughts and substance abuse, among others.

Giving a vote of thanks, School Pupil Representative, Taonga Serah Chiumya thanked the Lions Club for organising the mental health awareness programme, saying it would help pupils thrive in their communities.

Ms. Chiumya also urged her fellow learners to join the Lions Club community to learn more about the importance of mental well-being.

