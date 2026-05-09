Mental health cases in Zambia are rapidly increasing due to factors such as alcohol and substance abuse, debt, gambling, relationship problems, and the pressure of living beyond one’s financial means.

According to Dr Gabriel Lungu, men are particularly vulnerable because many are taught to suppress emotions and “be strong,” leading to higher suicide fatality rates compared to women.

Cultural and religious beliefs continue to fuel misconceptions about mental illness, with many people viewing it as demonic possession instead of a medical condition. As a result, victims often seek help from spiritual healers or witch doctors before turning to medical professionals.

Dr. Lungu stresses that mental illnesses are treatable and many patients recover fully and live normal lives.

“The country also faces a shortage of psychiatrists and limited funding for mental health services despite the growing number of cases. I urge people not to fear seeking professional help, as mental health services have now been decentralized and are available in nearby health facilities”, he said.

Dr. Lungu who is also the Principal Mental Expert at the Ministry of Health headquarters further calls on communities, traditional leaders, and religious leaders to work together with health experts to reduce stigma, promote awareness, and encourage early treatment.

The Mental Health Act 2019 recognizes mental health as a key part of overall health. It is not only having a mental health illness but an emotional, psychological and social wellbeing on how the brain works.

In the recent times, Zambia has witnessed an increased number of mental health problems in health facilities due to relationships, debt, marriage and gambling among others.

Prince Kapeya, a mental health specialist and advocate says that in this fast evolving world especially with the digital aspect high-reach, the main factors leading to decay in mental health are; comparison, each person wants to be on a higher level than the other.

For the young people, they indulge in activities such as excessive alcohol intake, drug abuse, over sleeping or insomnia and either under eating or vice versa to help them escape the reality.

“In approaching mental health issues, I believe in conquering our fears because when one starts running away from them then they will hinder them badly and my preferred method is going for Counseling or Therapy session,” he says.

If you are unable to gather courage for it then you can find a trusted friend to confide in, this helps one unease pressure on the person.

For Cyprian Katongo Jr a Lusaka resident, shares his story of how he moved from being spat at, beaten and urinated on in the school toilet to now a degree holder pursuing his Masters in Mass Communication at the University of Zambia.

Is it a crime? A rare genetic condition called Hypohidrotic Ectodermal Dysplasia (HED). The disorder left him with few sweat glands, fragile skin, suffering from heat strokes. In Zambia’s heat, he could not cool down like other children. He needed water poured over him for him to function.

“The bullying started because I was different,” Katongo Jr. says. “They did not understand why I could not go outside to play, why I always carried water. So they punished me for it.”

The abuse followed him to Lusaka Boys Basic School, where physical attacks turned into verbal jabs. At Gospel Outreach Christian Academy (GOCA), the bullying faded to “disses” but never fully disappeared.

“Truth is the bullying never stopped,” says Katongo Jr., now a Media and Journalism graduate pursuing a Masters in Mass Communication. “I just got harder in how I approach it. I went back to school, degree, and now masters; to show others born like me around the world that they too can achieve more in life. People’s negatives are not going to define who I am.”

Katongo Jr. has turned his trauma into testimony. As host of ‘Mental Health Therapy’ on UNZA Radio 91.7FM, he’s become one of Zambia’s emerging mental health advocates, using airwaves to pry open a topic many still consider taboo.

“Mental health awareness is slowly getting recognized in Zambia, but it needs more attention,” he says. “Our culture makes talking about mental health a taboo. It promotes people being seen as cowards or weak.”

The consequences, he warns, are deadly. “The reality is here, ‘people are suffering in silence and sadly some end up taking their lives’. That is when others come out to say they should have opened up, forgetting that stigma and taboo makes it worse.”

Zambia’s Mental Health Act, passed in 2019, repealed the colonial-era Mental Disorders Act and aims to promote community-based care and human rights for patients. The Ministry of Health has since rolled out programs including mental health desks in some clinics and training for primary healthcare workers.

Katongo Jr. welcomes the steps but says stigma still chains people to silence, especially around free public facilities. “Removing stigma associated with going to Chainama Hills Hospital and other free centers would help fight stigma and open talks about mental health.”

He stresses nuance: “Mental health is vast. There are different levels of addressing it; from relationship breakdowns, marriages, financial and academic failures, to serious clinical conditions that need scientific interventions.”

“Why I advocate that one needs a very strong family support system. Luckily and blessed, I have that. My family and extremely few people have continued to motivate me.”

That support, he says, is what too many Zambians lack. His mission now: be the voice he never had.

“My past pain and experience; I too can help others to overcome what they went through or go through. In all, having more specialized people being given full support to educate people in Zambia, mental health awareness can be addressed and people can get help.

If you or someone you know is struggling, contact: Chainama Hills Hospital +260 211 283 932, or Lifeline Zambia 933.