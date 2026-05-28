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Zambia must fully adopt solar energy – Noah Kabwita

Chelsy Chiwizhe
By Chelsy Chiwizhe
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A Kabwe-based Financial Analyst says Zambia has not fully embraced solar energy because the country has mainly depended on hydropower generation.

Speaking during an interview with Lusaka star, Noah kabwita said solar energy will eventually become sustainable as more investors show interest in the sector.

“Government’s target is to produce 6000 megawatts of power, with the 2025/2026 aim being 1000 megawatts from solar energy and by the end of the third quarter,” he said.

Kabwita also noted that Zambia plans to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity from hydro, nuclear, solar and thermal power by 2030.

“Some solar plants, including the Chisamba solar plants supplying  Kansanshi mine, have already been connected through zesco,” he added.

Meanwhile Environmental and Social Safeguard Expert, Godfrey Phiri says,solar energy comes with  risks related to solid waste management from batteries, plastic and other equipment used in solar system.

Phiri explained that Zambia needs to develop mechanisms to manage solar waste before the country begins experiencing negative effects from poor management of waste.

” we need to put in place compliant measures that are going to make sure that all excess waste generated from solar is recycled or disposed off in a safe environment.” he said

He also highlighted that Zambia’s laws on solid waste management should be adapted to address solar waste while awareness on proper disposal methods should be increased among members of the public.

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