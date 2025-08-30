Kabaso elected new UNZASU President

The atmosphere at the University of Zambia (UNZA) Monk Square this afternoon was electrifying.

Thousands of students gathered under the blazing sun, chanting, clapping and waving their fists in celebration of the newly elected University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) President, Mwato Kabaso.

Kabaso, popularly known as Retired General and running under the slogan Shuwa Shuwa, was declared president-elect after amassing over 3,000 votes in the 2025 UNZASU elections.He took to the podium with a broad smile that reflected both relief and triumph.

In a decisive and landslide victory, he defeated his closest rival, Moses Besa, who garnered just over 900 votes, a gap that spoke volumes about the confidence students had placed in him.

Clad in a crisp white shirt and speaking with the conviction of a man already preparing for leadership, Kabaso invited UNZA students to march with him to State House on Sunday morning.

He stressed that the call was not just about celebration but about showing unity, solidarity and the spirit of youthful determination.

“Your voices have been heard. This is not my victory, it is our victory. Thank you so much ma monk na ba moma(thank you UNZA students) for the votes,” Kabaso said.

His words resonated with many students who see the election outcome as more than just a change of leadership, but as a renewal of student activism and representation.

After his address, the crowd spilled onto Great East Road for peaceful jubilation, singing songs of triumph while waving his famous campaign symbols.

For many, the celebrations were reminiscent of a long tradition at UNZA, where student politics have often mirrored the vibrancy and at times, turbulence of national politics.

Kabaso’s rise to the UNZASU presidency marks the beginning of what promises to be a challenging but defining chapter for student governance at the country’s highest learning institution.

With expectations high, the young leader now faces the task of translating campaign promises into tangible action.But for now, tomorrow’s march to Plot 1 symbolizes more than just a victory parade.

It is a statement of confidence by the students, a reminder of the power of collective voice, and perhaps, a new dawn for UNZASU under Kabaso’s leadership.

Kabaso takes over the UNZASU leadership from Dickson Mutambo, who was described by some UNZA students as one of the worst-performing UNZASU presidents despite pushing for increased students meal and accommodation allowances and more.