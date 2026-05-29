HomeNewsBoy Child Advocate Condemns Alleged Assault of 14‑Year‑Old

Boy Child Advocate Condemns Alleged Assault of 14‑Year‑Old

Caleb Chikele
By Caleb Chikele
3

A Boy Child Advocate has condemned the alleged assault and filming of a 14‑year‑old boy in Chawama, describing the incident as degrading and unlawful.

this follows Videos circulating on social media reportedly show the boy, identified as Joseph Jimwanya, being beaten by several women after he allegedly attempted to steal a crate of drinks from a local shop.

Family sources say Joseph, who lives with his unemployed grandmother, had been sent to buy sugar worth K2 but instead took the drinks due to hardships at home.

His father is deceased, while his mother, also unemployed, resides in Misisi Compound.

The family has appealed for assistance with food, school uniforms, and books

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Young Boy Awake Mental Health Advocate Abigail Phiri said,while the boy’s actions were wrong, the response violated children’s rights.

“There are procedures in which the matter should have been handled,” she said.

She added that no child should be subjected to corporal punishment or physical abuse, regardless of whether they are offenders.

Phiri cited the Children’s Code Act No. 12 of 2022, which prohibits corporal punishment and the recording or posting of minors without consent.

She urged continued public sensitization on children’s rights.

Meanwhile, Law scholar Musturd Phiri added that Zambian law criminalizes both the assault and unlawful capture of minors.

“Assaulting a child is punishable under Section 248A of the Penal Code, while unlawful detention or capture may amount to kidnapping under Sections 259 and 260,” he said.

He referenced a 2024 case in which a stepmother was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for assaulting her four‑year‑old stepson, noting that conviction under Section 248A often carries imprisonment without the option of a fine.

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Caleb Chikele
Caleb Chikele
Caleb Chikele is a multimedia journalist and media student at the University of Zambia, currently contributing to Lusaka Star, where he delivers timely, engaging, and impactful news stories. He also works as a News Reporter at Astro Television and a Sports Journalist at Sailife Sports, covering football, tennis, basketball, MMA, and rugby with in-depth analysis. Additionally, he contributes as a freelance TV presenter on ZANIS TV, engaging audiences through sports programming. With experience across Zed Sport, CBC TV, LCM TV, and MUVI TV, Caleb has built a strong foundation in reporting, presentation, and digital media. He is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism and is skilled in videography, photography, and digital content creation.
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