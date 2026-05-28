LCC goes Digital

Government has officially set Lusaka City Council (LCC) live on the ZamPortal, a 24 hour-government digital operational platform that enables citizens to access Council services online, eliminating the need for physical queues and reducing bureaucratic delays.

In a statement issued, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Public Relations Officer Liseli Kanyanga said that the digital migration is part of the Government’s effort to improve service delivery and efficiency, offering citizens a secure and convenient way to interact with the Local Authority.

“With the e-Council platform in place, business entities and residents will not have the hassle of paying markets, bus stations fees, billboards, health permits, fire certificates and other levies by enduring long hours in queues,” she said.

She said that with LCC now leading the other 116 Local Authorities, the remaining pilot Councils include; Ndola, Kitwe, Solwezi, Chingola, Kalulushi, Kalumbila and Chilanga to go live on the ZamPoartal by 30th June, 2026.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Administration Dr. Gabriel Pollen expressed confidence that the online payment system will significantly modernize LCC’s municipal services, and move away from traditional cash-based transactions.

Dr. Pollen said this when he inspected the Digital Payment today, were he emphasised that the digital technology will allow residents to pay bills, levies, and fees anytime and anywhere, and will enhance service delivery, increase transparency, and reduce revenue leakages.

“Digital transformation is no longer optional; it is integral to improving service delivery and ensuring that every kwacha and coin collected is accounted for by Lusaka City Council, and utilized for development,” Dr Pollen stated.

He further encouraged Lusaka City Council customers and business owners to fully utilize the LCC’s 24-Hour digital payment platform for all levy and rate payments.

Dr. Pollen emphasized that moving away from cash transactions to secure digital systems is essential for fostering transparency, accountability, and improved public service delivery.

He further highlighted that the Ministry has equipped Local Authorities with ICT infrastructure to facilitate the online payments to align with the broader national agenda to foster a modern, accountable local government system.

Dr. Pollen commended the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of Finance and National Planning, and Smart Zambia Institute for the positive and progressive collaboration to make digital transformation journey a reality for the Local Authorities in the quest to attain financial efficiency and ensure better service delivery to the people.