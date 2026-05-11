The hidden cost of “One-Minute Man

Being labelled a “one-minute man” can undermine a man’s confidence and may contribute to a cycle of low self-esteem, shame, and the linking of male masculinity to sexual performance.

Male masculinity is often connected to sexual performance.

This connection can be influenced by both biology and culture. For many men, it is not accidental but is practiced and learned over time.

According to David Mwanza, a counselor at Harmony Wellness Centre, men turn to what can earn praise for their name as they seek power, authority, control and beyond this, men are often drawn into high-risk roles and behaviors.

“Many take on dangerous jobs or engage in activities that expose them to harm, all in the name of proving themselves,” Mwanza said.

“This pushes men to risky behaviors, from dangerous jobs to substance abuse, because they want to be seen as capable. They are known to be strong in society.”

“Men find themselves in risky situations, but at the heart of it is the desire to provide for their family,” he added.

“In certain societies, lasting long in bed, having many partners, or having multiple wives is seen as a sign of strength and the definition of a true man,” Mwanza said.

He added that peer pressure also plays a role in promoting this version of masculinity. The need for status, praise, and attraction can influence decisions, including lifestyle and spending habits.

What mental health issues are involved with sex boosters?

“One could have trauma. If sex boosters are not taken properly or prescribed in the right dose, they could cause erectile dysfunction. Others may have heart attacks, leading to death,” Mwanza said.

He noted that for those who use sex boosters, insecurity develops: “How will I perform without the sex boosters?”

Why do men fail to seek professional help?

Mwanza said men are conditioned not to express themselves as easily as women.

“One reason is that they just figure things out themselves, like how animals learn to walk on their own. When men fail to do that, they are seen as weak and looked down on,” he said.

This mindset of “Mwa muna samalila” “Men do not cry” is very dangerous to men’s mental health, he added. A man’s sex drive decreases as he grows into his 40s, 50s, and 60s, while for females it is often the opposite.

So men are in constant demand, which is typical in a relationship. Biologically, men’s bodies may not allow for the performance that is expected at that age.

Mwanza explained with an example: “If a man is not performing well, a woman may go for a younger partner who is performing better.” This is a social pressure in most relationships.

Meanwhile, Eric Nyambe, a male nurse, said that for some men, a label like “one-minute man” can undermine confidence and may contribute to low self-esteem.

Nyambe said that in response to the expectations that women want a man to meet in bed, many men turn to external aids to keep up with those expectations.

There have been cases of men dying in bed due to sex boosters, an indication that men are turning to these enhancers for aid and support during sex.

He added that, however, the choice of wanting a better reputation among peers comes with health risks that may not be medically proven.

These effects are not only physical but also emotional, because dependence on sex boosters can start to affect a man’s performance and confidence in bed, as they believe they can only perform better once they take the dose.