NOCZ CONGRATULATES ZAMBIAN BOXERS

The National Olympic Council of Zambia (NOCZ) has congratulated boxers for clinching places at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Japan.
NOCZ President Alfred Foloko made the congratulatory remarks through a press statement released to the media by NOCZ Communications Officer Felix Munyika.
According to the statement, Mr Foloko described the qualification of Everisto Mulenga, 19, Patrick Chinyemba, 19 and Stephen Zimba, 20, as a great achievement for the boxing federation in the country.
On behalf of the Olympic Movement in Zambia, I offer my warmest congratulations to the Boxers for qualifying to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. We are very proud of what the boxers have achieved,He said.
Mr Foloko also extended his congratulatory message to Coaches Wisdom Mudenda and Richard Banda through the Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) for guiding the boxers to victories at Africa’s biggest boxing stage.
He has since appealed to the business world to come on board and assist the pugilists in preparing for the upcoming Olympic Games.
Zimba and Mulenga defeated Ghanaian opponents Jessie Lartey and Samuel Takyi in the lightweight and featherweight semi-finals respectively.
Meanwhile, Chinyemba sailed to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games after sealing victory over Mozambican Juliano Maquina in the flyweight semi-final in the qualifying tournament.
Zambia participated in the last 13 editions of the of the Olympic Games with the most recent one being the Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Brazil.
The Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 qualifying tournament in Dakar had 33 places with 22 for male and 11 for female boxers.
The 2020 Summer Olympics commonly known as the Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from July 24th to August 9th 2020 in Tokyo, Japan with preliminary games starting two games earlier.
|March 1, 2020
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|Kabwe YSA
|2 - 3
|NAPSA Stars
|February 29, 2020
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 0
|Nakambala Leopards
|Nkwazi
|0 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Red Arrows
|0 - 2
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Green Eagles
|2 - 1
|Mufulira Wanderers
|February 23, 2020
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 1
|ZESCO United
|February 22, 2020
|Mufulira Wanderers
|0 - 2
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 0
|Forest Rangers
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|0 - 0
|Nkana
|Nakambala Leopards
|1 - 1
|Kabwe YSA
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Green Eagles
|Zanaco
|2 - 0
|Buildcon
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 2
|Red Arrows
|February 19, 2020
|Zanaco
|2 - 1
|Red Arrows
|February 16, 2020
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 2
|ZESCO United
|February 16, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|March 4, 2020
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|April 15, 2020
|Green Eagles
|11:00
|Zanaco
|March 1, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Everton
|1 - 1
|Manchester United
|February 29, 2020
|Watford
|3 - 0
|Liverpool
|Newcastle United
|0 - 0
|Burnley
|West Ham United
|3 - 1
|Southampton
|AFC Bournemouth
|2 - 2
|Chelsea
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|February 28, 2020
|Norwich City
|1 - 0
|Leicester City
|February 24, 2020
|Liverpool
|3 - 2
|West Ham United
|February 23, 2020
|Arsenal
|3 - 2
|Everton
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|3 - 0
|Norwich City
|Manchester United
|3 - 0
|Watford
|February 22, 2020
|Leicester City
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|Burnley
|3 - 0
|AFC Bournemouth
|Sheffield United
|1 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 0
|Newcastle United
|Southampton
|2 - 0
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|2 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|February 19, 2020
|Manchester City
|2 - 0
|West Ham United
|February 17, 2020
|Chelsea
|0 - 2
|Manchester United
|February 29, 2020
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Sheffield United
|March 1, 2020
|Manchester City
|00:00
|Arsenal
|March 7, 2020
|Liverpool
|12:30
|AFC Bournemouth
|Southampton
|15:00
|Newcastle United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Sheffield United
|15:00
|Norwich City
|Arsenal
|15:00
|West Ham United
|Crystal Palace
|15:00
|Watford
|Burnley
|17:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|March 8, 2020
|Chelsea
|14:00
|Everton
|Manchester United
|16:30
|Manchester City
|March 9, 2020
|Leicester City
|20:00
|Aston Villa
|March 14, 2020
|Watford
|12:30
|Leicester City
|Norwich City
|15:00
|Southampton
|Newcastle United
|15:00
|Sheffield United
|Manchester City
|15:00
|Burnley
|Brighton & Hov…
|15:00
|Arsenal
|AFC Bournemouth
|15:00
|Crystal Palace
|Aston Villa
|17:30
|Chelsea
