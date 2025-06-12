Advocates champion RHR , gender equality in Africa

In the heart of Africa, two visionary advocates are driving a revolution in Reproductive Health and Rights (RHR) and gender equality.

Janne Nordstedt, a Swedish educator and advisor, and Gunston Chola, a Zambian youth leader and policy influencer, are transforming the continent with their groundbreaking work.

For nearly three decades, Nodsedt has developed and delivered a Process oriented Approach (PoA) that invites participants to transform.

His training has stretched across countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Angola, imparting knowledge and facilitating healing. “I’ve seen people grow as human beings,” Nordstedt says.Meanwhile, Gunston Chola has become a powerful voice for youth in Zambia and across Africa.

He founded the African Youth Network on Population and Development (AfriYAN) and helped establish youth friendly corners now known as Youth Friendly Spaces(YPS) in health facilities. “We must invest in integrated support systems,” Chola emphasises.

addressing the interconnected issues of RHR, mental health and economic vulnerability.Chola’s advocacy helped establish youth-friendly corners in health facilities, safe spaces where young people can access services without fear or judgment.

His initiatives directly address the high rates of teenage pregnancies, HIV infections, and school dropouts. Issues he believes stem from inadequate support, stigma, and lack of access to accurate information.

“We must invest in integrated support systems, and can’t talk about SRHR without addressing mental health, gender-based violence(GBV, and economic vulnerability,” Chola says.Despite their different approaches, Nordstedt and Chola share a common goal.

Which is to create a continent where every young person has the knowledge, confidence, and freedom to make informed choices. They call for cross-sector collaboration, involving traditional leaders, faith communities, educators, and families.The results of their work are already visible.

In Tanzania, a woman inspired by Janne’s training founded an Non Governmental Organisation(NGO) and successfully lobbied to end child marriage.

In Zambia, young people trained by Gunston are leading peer-education initiatives and championing heath reproductive rights.Nordstedt and Chola urge stakeholders to move from intention to implementation.

“Start with ourselves, Change begins at home. Awareness is not enough, we need action,” Janne says.

“All we need now is accountability and genuine community engagement,” Gunston adds