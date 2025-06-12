back to top
HomeFeaturesAdvocates champion RHR , gender equality in Africa

Advocates champion RHR , gender equality in Africa

Gerald Mambwe
By Gerald Mambwe
12

In the heart of Africa, two visionary advocates are driving a revolution in Reproductive Health and Rights (RHR) and gender equality.

Janne Nordstedt, a Swedish educator and advisor, and Gunston Chola, a Zambian youth leader and policy influencer, are transforming the continent with their groundbreaking work.

For nearly three decades, Nodsedt has developed and delivered a Process oriented Approach (PoA) that invites participants to transform.

His training has stretched across countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Angola, imparting knowledge and facilitating healing. “I’ve seen people grow as human beings,” Nordstedt says.Meanwhile, Gunston Chola has become a powerful voice for youth in Zambia and across Africa.

He founded the African Youth Network on Population and Development (AfriYAN) and helped establish youth friendly corners now known as Youth Friendly Spaces(YPS) in health facilities. “We must invest in integrated support systems,” Chola emphasises.

addressing the interconnected issues of RHR, mental health and economic vulnerability.Chola’s advocacy helped establish youth-friendly corners in health facilities, safe spaces where young people can access services without fear or judgment.

His initiatives directly address the high rates of teenage pregnancies, HIV infections, and school dropouts. Issues he believes stem from inadequate support, stigma, and lack of access to accurate information.

“We must invest in integrated support systems, and can’t talk about SRHR without addressing mental health, gender-based violence(GBV, and economic vulnerability,” Chola says.Despite their different approaches, Nordstedt and Chola share a common goal.

Which is to create a continent where every young person has the knowledge, confidence, and freedom to make informed choices. They call for cross-sector collaboration, involving traditional leaders, faith communities, educators, and families.The results of their work are already visible.

In Tanzania, a woman inspired by Janne’s training founded an Non Governmental Organisation(NGO) and successfully lobbied to end child marriage.

In Zambia, young people trained by Gunston are leading peer-education initiatives and championing heath reproductive rights.Nordstedt and Chola urge stakeholders to move from intention to implementation.

“Start with ourselves, Change begins at home. Awareness is not enough, we need action,” Janne says.

“All we need now is accountability and genuine community engagement,” Gunston adds

Previous article
The gamble’s grip
Gerald Mambwe
Gerald Mambwe
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

Squatting allowed,UNZA wants squatters to register

University of Zambia (UNZA) Dean of students John Munkombwe says accommodated students at Great East Road(GER) campus should start registering non-accommodated students residing in...

Renovation of ablutions at UNZA commences

Kapiri Mposhi farmers empowered with solar-powered pumps

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service