A Leader’s unexpected response

Zambia stood still on June 5, 2025, as news broke of the passing of our sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who died in Pretoria, South Africa, following an undisclosed illness.

What followed was not just a moment of national mourning, but also a critical test of leadership, one that President Hakainde Hichilema passed with grace and maturity.

In a politically charged environment where tensions often run high, expectations were divided. Some feared that President Hichilema would allow political grievances to color his response.

The speculation was further fuelled by a statement from President Lungu’s family spokesperson and lawyer, Makebi Zulu, who revealed that the President had been asked not to attend the funeral.

This could have easily escalated into a political spectacle, but it did not.Instead, the Head of State arguably delivered a calm, thoughtful,measured and heartfelt national address. It was a rare moment of unity that transcended party lines and personal differences.

In that moment, President Hichilema reminded us what true leadership looks like, putting the country first, even in the face of personal and political opposition.

The nation was watching literally. An unprecedented number of citizens tuned in, including those who rarely engage with political broadcasts. The atmosphere was heavy with anticipation.

Would the President strike a reconciliatory tone or lean into the acrimony many had braced for? What the nation received was far better, empathy and wisdom in equal measure.

“This diversity of opinion is a fundamental right that must be protected, especially in times of national mourning,” President Hichilema stated.

His words were not only timely but also healing. They served as a reminder that national grief should unite, not divide.

He went on to say, “We understand that some among us may express their pain through anger. While this is human, we must meet it with understanding, patience, and restraint.”

That acknowledgment of raw emotion, coupled with a call for dignity, elevated the tone of the national conversation.

President Hichilema’s address may not silence critics, but it certainly earned him respect even among skeptics and critiques. It was a moment that demanded statesmanship, and he rose to the occasion. In choosing empathy over ego and nation over narrative, the President modeled the very leadership our democracy needs.

At a time when the political fabric of Zambia could have frayed, the President chose to sew it together with threads of humility, respect, and unity.

And in doing so, he has set a tone not just for this moment, but for how we mourn, how we lead, and how we move forward as a sovereignity nation.