back to top
HomeFeaturesA Leader’s unexpected response

A Leader’s unexpected response

Elizabeth Namfukwe
By Elizabeth Namfukwe
67

Zambia stood still on June 5, 2025, as news broke of the passing of our sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who died in Pretoria, South Africa, following an undisclosed illness.

What followed was not just a moment of national mourning, but also a critical test of leadership, one that President Hakainde Hichilema passed with grace and maturity.

In a politically charged environment where tensions often run high, expectations were divided. Some feared that President Hichilema would allow political grievances to color his response.

The speculation was further fuelled by a statement from President Lungu’s family spokesperson and lawyer, Makebi Zulu, who revealed that the President had been asked not to attend the funeral.

This could have easily escalated into a political spectacle, but it did not.Instead, the Head of State arguably delivered a calm, thoughtful,measured and heartfelt national address. It was a rare moment of unity that transcended party lines and personal differences.

In that moment, President Hichilema reminded us what true leadership looks like, putting the country first, even in the face of personal and political opposition.

The nation was watching literally. An unprecedented number of citizens tuned in, including those who rarely engage with political broadcasts. The atmosphere was heavy with anticipation.

Would the President strike a reconciliatory tone or lean into the acrimony many had braced for? What the nation received was far better, empathy and wisdom in equal measure.

“This diversity of opinion is a fundamental right that must be protected, especially in times of national mourning,” President Hichilema stated.

His words were not only timely but also healing. They served as a reminder that national grief should unite, not divide.

He went on to say, “We understand that some among us may express their pain through anger. While this is human, we must meet it with understanding, patience, and restraint.”

That acknowledgment of raw emotion, coupled with a call for dignity, elevated the tone of the national conversation.

President Hichilema’s address may not silence critics, but it certainly earned him respect even among skeptics and critiques. It was a moment that demanded statesmanship, and he rose to the occasion. In choosing empathy over ego and nation over narrative, the President modeled the very leadership our democracy needs.

At a time when the political fabric of Zambia could have frayed, the President chose to sew it together with threads of humility, respect, and unity.

And in doing so, he has set a tone not just for this moment, but for how we mourn, how we lead, and how we move forward as a sovereignity nation.

Previous article
Advocates champion RHR , gender equality in Africa
Elizabeth Namfukwe
Elizabeth Namfukwe
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

YOUNG DEE’S NEW “PANSE” MUSIC VIDEO SET FOR DEBUT

Zambian upcoming hip pop and dance hall artist Young Dee has disclosed that he is close to releasing a new music video for...

TAEKWONDO FEDERATION READY TO HOST ALL STYLES TOURNAMENT

FAZ considers adding league cup competition

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service