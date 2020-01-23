REASONABLE DRAW FOR ZAMBIA IN 2020 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER -NYIRENDA

Former Chipolopolo coach has described Zambia’s draw in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup group stage qualifier as fair but tricky.
Former coach Wedson Nyirenda said the draws were conducted on Tuesday Evening at the Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Cairo at 19:00 hours Central African Time.
There is need for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to provide enough time for preparations as we stand a chance to make a maiden appearance at the World Cup,this is a fair draw but tricky if we do not have right priorities .Mr Nyirenda said.
The former Baroka FC coach added that there are no easy wins but Zambia has to work extra hard to achieve the target which everyone expects.
Anything is possible in football and we just have to take each game as it stands.he stressed.
The group stage qualifiers will run from October 2020 to October 2021 with Chipolopolo yet to announce their team coach.
The Copper Bullets who are still searching for their first appearance at the world cup have been drawn against Tunisia, Mauritania, and Equatorial Guinea.
The ten group winners will advance to the final two-legged, home and away knockout round in November when Africa’s five representatives in Qatar will be decided.
|January 22, 2020
|Buildcon
|1 - 2
|ZESCO United
|Zanaco
|5 - 1
|Nakambala Leopards
|January 19, 2020
|Zanaco
|3 - 0
|ZESCO United
|January 18, 2020
|Green Buffaloes
|2 - 2
|Nkana
|NAPSA Stars
|4 - 0
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 0
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Buildcon
|2 - 0
|Kabwe YSA
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 1
|Green Eagles
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 1
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Nakambala Leopards
|1 - 2
|Red Arrows
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 2
|Nkwazi
|January 15, 2020
|Zanaco
|2 - 1
|Nkana
|Nkwazi
|1 - 0
|ZESCO United
|January 12, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 0
|Mufulira Wanderers
|January 11, 2020
|Buildcon
|1 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 0
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Nakambala Leopards
|0 - 2
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Nkana
|1 - 0
|Kabwe YSA
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 1
|Green Eagles
|January 25, 2020
|Nkwazi
|12:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|14:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Kabwe YSA
|14:00
|Forest Rangers
|Red Arrows
|14:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|January 26, 2020
|Mufulira Wanderers
|14:00
|Green Buffaloes
|Lusaka Dynamos
|14:00
|Power Dynamos
|Nkana
|14:00
|Buildcon
|January 29, 2020
|Kabwe Warriors
|01:00
|ZESCO United
|Zanaco
|14:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|February 5, 2020
|ZESCO United
|14:00
|Nakambala Leopards
|February 12, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|15:00
|ZESCO United
|February 19, 2020
|Zanaco
|01:00
|Red Arrows
|February 26, 2020
|Green Eagles
|14:00
|Zanaco
|March 4, 2020
|Zanaco
|01:00
|Nkwazi
|January 23, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 2
|Liverpool
|January 22, 2020
|Manchester United
|0 - 2
|Burnley
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 1
|Norwich City
|Leicester City
|4 - 1
|West Ham United
|January 21, 2020
|Chelsea
|2 - 2
|Arsenal
|Aston Villa
|2 - 1
|Watford
|AFC Bournemouth
|3 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Everton
|2 - 2
|Newcastle United
|Sheffield United
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 2
|Southampton
|January 19, 2020
|Liverpool
|2 - 0
|Manchester United
|Burnley
|2 - 1
|Leicester City
|January 18, 2020
|Newcastle United
|1 - 0
|Chelsea
|Manchester City
|2 - 2
|Crystal Palace
|Arsenal
|1 - 1
|Sheffield United
|Norwich City
|1 - 0
|AFC Bournemouth
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Southampton
|2 - 3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|West Ham United
|1 - 1
|Everton
|Watford
|0 - 0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 29, 2020
|West Ham United
|20:45
|Liverpool
|February 1, 2020
|Leicester City
|13:30
|Chelsea
|Watford
|16:00
|Everton
|Newcastle United
|16:00
|Norwich City
|West Ham United
|16:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|AFC Bournemouth
|16:00
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|16:00
|Sheffield United
|Liverpool
|16:00
|Southampton
|Manchester United
|18:30
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|February 2, 2020
|Burnley
|15:00
|Arsenal
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17:30
|Manchester City
|February 8, 2020
|Everton
|13:30
|Crystal Palace
|Brighton & Hov…
|18:30
|Watford
|February 9, 2020
|Sheffield United
|15:00
|AFC Bournemouth
|Manchester City
|17:30
|West Ham United
|February 14, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|21:00
|Leicester City
|February 15, 2020
|Southampton
|13:30
|Burnley
|Norwich City
|18:30
|Liverpool
|February 16, 2020
|Aston Villa
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Arsenal
|17:30
|Newcastle United
