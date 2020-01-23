REASONABLE DRAW FOR ZAMBIA IN 2020 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER -NYIRENDA

Former Chipolopolo coach has described Zambia’s draw in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup group stage qualifier as fair but tricky.

Former coach Wedson Nyirenda said the draws were conducted on Tuesday Evening at the Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Cairo at 19:00 hours Central African Time.

There is need for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to provide enough time for preparations as we stand a chance to make a maiden appearance at the World Cup,this is a fair draw but tricky if we do not have right priorities . Mr Nyirenda said.

The former Baroka FC coach added that there are no easy wins but Zambia has to work extra hard to achieve the target which everyone expects.

Anything is possible in football and we just have to take each game as it stands. he stressed.

The group stage qualifiers will run from October 2020 to October 2021 with Chipolopolo yet to announce their team coach.

The Copper Bullets who are still searching for their first appearance at the world cup have been drawn against Tunisia, Mauritania, and Equatorial Guinea.

The ten group winners will advance to the final two-legged, home and away knockout round in November when Africa’s five representatives in Qatar will be decided.

