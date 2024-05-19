King Illest shines light on South artists

In the recent years, music from Zambia’s Copperbelt province has dominated the music industry, with artists like Macky 2, Y Celeb, and Chef 187 leading the charge.

These artists have not only produced hit after hit but have also played a significant role in uplifting upcoming musicians across the country.

To some extent, one might think Copperbelt is not only a hub of minerals but also a factory for engineering good music.

Much of the local dances branded as ‘Kopala dance’ that the country has experienced have hailed from Copperbelt, spreading throughout the nation like a virus lacking a vaccine to combat it.

Meanwhile, the Southern part of Zambia has been nurturing its own stars, such as Mphande, Mr Crown, and King Illest, who have carved out their own niches in the industry.

Historically, Southern music hasn’t gained as much traction nationwide, but that narrative is starting to change.

Mr Crown’s recent hit song “Don’t Go Away,” featuring the renowned Zambian artist Yo Maps, is a testament to this shift.

King Illest, a multi-award-winning artist from the South, has been a standout figure, earning accolades and proving his talent time and again.

However, he isn’t content with personal success alone as his latest initiative, the Southern Experience Tour, aims to spotlight and uplift fellow southern artists.

“My main goal this year is to put the south on the map regardless,this year we are taking it to the top,” he said.

King Illest posted on his Facebook page emphasizing the importance of collaboration in the industry.

“We are committed to creating opportunities for as many artists as possible, and your feedback is invaluable as we strive to make this event inclusive and representative of our vibrant cultural landscape,” he said.

The Southern Experience Tour mainly scheduled for 24th May is designed to be more than just a series of concerts in most South towns. It’s a movement to unite Southern artists, provide them with a platform to showcase their talents.

“We are inviting artists to join us in this year’s Southern Experience Tour,” he said.

“This is an opportunity for more talent to shine and for the community to experience the full breadth of Southern Province’s musical landscape.”

He believes that the tour is a significant step towards fostering unity and cooperation within the Zambian music industry.