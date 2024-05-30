Chile One nabbed for stealing over K6,500

Musician Chile One has been arrested for allegedly stealing money amounting to K6,530.00 from Radio Maria Yatsani Voice in Lusaka.

“Brief facts are that the Radio Station engaged the suspect to produce a Jingle (short song) which was quoted at K6,500.00,” Zambia Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said in a statement.

“The money is alleged to have been sent to the suspect’s FNB account, which according to him did not reflect in his account.”

Mwale said investigations revealed that the Station management sent another K6,530.00 to Chile One’s MTN mobile money number and agreed that once the initial money reflect, he should refund the station

Mwale,however said the suspect produced the Jingle but did not pay back the money that was sent earlier to his FNB account.

“The matter was reported to Police and investigations were instituted leading to his arrest, today, around 12:00 hours,” he said.

Mwale said the musician is currently detained in custody yet to be formally charged.