CEHF APPEALS TO GOVT ON COVID-19 MEASURES IN SCHOOLS

The Children’s Environmental Health Foundation (CEHF) has appeal to the government through the Ministry of General Education to promote strict measures around the COVID-19 pandemic in schools.
Speaking during an awareness campaign at Libuyu Secondary School, CEHF Chairman General Michael Musenga said that there was a need for government to strengthen and sensitize people on the stipulated guidelines on COVID-19 especially in schools.
He said there were variations in the way schools were handling the measures around the COVID-19 pandemic which raised serious concerns to both the organization and the Livingstone City Council.
“In conjunction with Livingstone City Council and the District Office of Livingstone we have been carrying out sensitization campaigns and we chose to visit institutions for an awareness on the national health guidelines as well as to assist in documenting chemicals and waste generated in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic so as to stop the spreading and restore digit in the communities,” he said.
Mr Musenga mentioned that among the institutions that were visited included Ngwenya Primary School, St. Mary’s Secondary School, Libuyu Secondary School and the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA).
He stated that students and teachers played an important role in protecting themselves from COVID-19 and the impact of chemicals and wastes around it.
He said the schools were further advised on the need of masking up, sanitizing, hand washing and social distancing as one of the common national health guidelines and also to set a reminder to the pupils to make them continue adhering to them.
Mr Musenga stated that the following were some of the observations made during the meetings on compliance levels of the National Health Guidelines for COVID-19.
Ngwenya Primary School
Libuyu Secondary School
St. Mary’s Secondary School
National Pension Scheme Authority
Mr Musenga said that from the observations made, it was clear that compliance levels of the National Health Guideline on COVID-19 in institutions were very poor.
He said that this was partly to be blamed on the school administration, official’s in-charge, teachers and the students at the various schools.
He said this kind of negligence could aid to the continued rise in the number of cases being recorded every day.
“They have taken the pandemic at ease forgetting the health, social and economic impacts on the community,” he complained.
The CEHF Boss made a plea to the government through the Ministry of General Education to make effort and enforce the guidelines suggested by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health so as to protect the students, their families and school administrators.
He said that it was high time for the government to strictly enforce the measures it had suggested before schools were once again reopened such as the spacing students in each class as well as the utilization of other classroom blocks.
Mr Musenga said that the utilization of other classroom blocks could be aided with scheduled morning and afternoon classes to reduce the chances of teachers and students catching the virus.
Tapela Lungu is an award winning writer and Media and Communication studies student at the University of Zambia who has a strong passion to write, read and explore. He is currently the Managing Editor for the online magazine. As a writer he has a strong interest for human interest stories, community news and stories that impact human development and health.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035