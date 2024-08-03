Kapiri Mposhi farmers empowered with solar-powered pumps

The Conservation Farming Unit (CFU), in partnership with Accelerated Innovation Delivery Programme (AIDI)has empowered some youths and women in Judah area of Kaunga and Kakulu camp in Kapiri Mposhi district with solar-powered pumps.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, CFU project coordinator, Oliver Bulaya, said the solar pumps were donated to ensure that farmers in remote areas recover from the challenges of climate.

“We want to ensure that our farmers from remote areas in various parts of the country are empowered with irrigation facilities like the solar pumps to help them recover and thrive in these current climatic challenges,” Dr. Bulaya said.

He added that CFU and AIDI are working together to promote off season growing of crops across different parts of the country.

“We are grateful to the U.S[United States]government and other partners who have pumped in a lot resources for Zambian farmers to learn the importance of using resilient crops and the importance of promoting climate smart agriculture in the country,” he said.

Dr. Bulaya reiterated the importance of providing farmers with irrigation kits and solar panels for solar-powered irrigation to enable them conduct farming throughout the year.

He further explained that to enhance agricultural productivity and improve soil and family nutrition levels,the CFU initiative program targets over 57,000 farmers across 12 districts in the country to learn horticulture and economic empowering activities like gardening and legume cultivation.

“The Conservation farming unit will support the farmers with crops like soya beans, cowpeas, and groundnuts in the 12 districts of the country to help them be empowered through gardening and legume cultivation,” Dr. Bulaya said.

Dr. Bulaya also said that through the innovative farming technologies and capacity-building initiatives, farmers are poised to enhance their financial literacy, fostering a business-oriented approach to agriculture

Jane Chembe, a beneficiary expressed gratitude for the solar-powered pumps.