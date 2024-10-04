I won’t participate in this year’s Kwacha Music Awards to allow other artists to win – King Illest

Renowned hip-hop artist King Illest has withdrawn from the Kwacha Music Awards, stating that it’s time for other artists from the region to take center stage.

In recent years, King Illest has been nominated for Best Southern Province Artist of the Year, a title he consistently won.

With his announcement earlier this year to spotlight artists from his region, King Illest says he is stepping aside to give other artists the opportunity to win as well.

“My team and I made it a priority earlier this year to help push the province’s artists and culture,” he said.

“It is for this reason that we respectfully withdraw our nomination for this year’s Best Southern Province Artist of the Year 2024.”

He thanked the award organizers for their efforts in encouraging and appreciating Zambian music.

Meanwhile, the news has been received with mixed reactions from his fans. Some believe he is afraid of publicly losing to emerging artists in the region, while others view his decision as an honorable one.