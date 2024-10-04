back to top
HomeEntertainmentArtist SpotlightI won't participate in this year's Kwacha Music Awards to allow other...

I won’t participate in this year’s Kwacha Music Awards to allow other artists to win – King Illest

Chilunje Phiri
By Chilunje Phiri
4

Renowned hip-hop artist King Illest has withdrawn from the Kwacha Music Awards, stating that it’s time for other artists from the region to take center stage.

In recent years, King Illest has been nominated for Best Southern Province Artist of the Year, a title he consistently won.

With his announcement earlier this year to spotlight artists from his region, King Illest says he is stepping aside to give other artists the opportunity to win as well.

“My team and I made it a priority earlier this year to help push the province’s artists and culture,” he said.

“It is for this reason that we respectfully withdraw our nomination for this year’s Best Southern Province Artist of the Year 2024.”

He thanked the award organizers for their efforts in encouraging and appreciating Zambian music.

Meanwhile, the news has been received with mixed reactions from his fans. Some believe he is afraid of publicly losing to emerging artists in the region, while others view his decision as an honorable one.

Screenshots of comments on King Ilest’s post /fb
Previous article
Chile One nabbed for stealing over K6,500
Chilunje Phiri
Chilunje Phiri
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

EMIRATES TO RESUME FLIGHTS TO LUSAKA FROM 4 SEPT

Emirates has announced the resumption of passenger services to Lusaka effective September 4, with two weekly flights to/from Dubai, which will boost the airline's...

CONSTRUCTION OF TWO MODERN LECTURE THEATERS AT UNZA UNDERWAY

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK EMPOWERS GIRLS

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service