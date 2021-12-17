FOLOKO TOASTS TO ZAMBIA’S 29 MEDALS

National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) says the 29 medals minted by Zambian athletes at the Region Five Games in Lesotho is an indication that Zambian sports is headed in the right direction.
Zambia won 14 gold medals, 12 silver medals and three bronze medals at the 9th edition of the AUSC Region Five Youth Games in Maseru, held between December 3 and December 12, 2021.
Speaking during an interview with the Lusaka Star, NOCZ President, Alfred Foloko said the medals won by Zambia show that the country is highly capable of competing at international games.
Such wins symbolise the country’s capabilities and just how much we can do as the sports fraternity,
he said.
Foloko urged sports federations to maintain the teams that participated at the games for future competitions.
All federations should take advantage of these already existing teams and intensify training as the country prepares for the 2022 Commonwealth games,
he said.
The President also thanked the government for actively coming on board as soon as it was reported that some officials and athletes had tested positive for COVID-19.
We saw how the government swiftly came on board and intervened when a total of 22 of our officials and athletes tested positive for COVID-19,
he said.
Zambia came out fifth on the medals table out of ten countries that participated in the AUSC Region Five Youth Games in Maseru.
