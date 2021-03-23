MTN RECEIVES VOLTE SERVICES

The Zambia Information and Communications Authority (ZICTA) has awarded MTN Zambia a radio frequency spectrum to enable them use Voice Over Long Term Evolution (VolTe) services.

The mobile services provider has been awarded a radio frequency spectrum in the 800 megahertz (MHz) frequency band, at the cost of USD13.5 million.

ZICTA Public Relations Manager Ngabo Nankonde said the decision was aimed at enhancing the quality of experience for user.

According to the 2020 ZICTA Annual Market Report, active mobile telephone subscriptions increased from 17.2 million at the end of 2019 to 19.1 million at the end of 2020, reflecting an improvement of 10.9 %, Ms. Nankonde.

She added that this was the second award of radio frequency spectrum in the 800MHz band by the Authority in less than three months, with Airtel being awarded in December, 2020.

The developments show a determination by the Authority. The spectrum was in high demand and should therefore be subject to a competitive grant awarding system, Ms. Nankonde.

The Authority has since urged both MTN and Airtel Zambia to speed up the process of enhancing the quality of their services, by efficiently utilizing the newly acquired spectrum resources.

VolTe is a high-speed wireless communication standard for mobile phones that enables users to make voice calls over the internet, as opposed to the more widely used voice calls.

Related

Comments

comments