CHISAMBA LUNGU REJOINS THE BANKERS

2012 Africa Cup of Nations winning midfielder Chisamba Lungu has rejoined the Lusaka based outfit Zanaco Football Club as a free agent.
Chisamba Lungu left the Bankers in 2008 to join FC Baia Zugdidi of Georgian after spending a single season at Sunset Stadium.
Zanaco FC General Manager Marlon Kananda confirmed the signing of the midfielder, saying his arrival is valuable to the club.
Chisamba Lungu is an experienced player and his presence will not only bring competition but instill confidence in young players in the squad,Marlon Kananda.
Mr. Kananda noted that Chisamba is an exciting player to watch with vast experience and will add value to the Lusaka giants.
Aside from playing in the Georgian league, the midfield maestro was in the books of Russia’s FC Ural, then moved to Alanyaspor of Turkey before joining the Zambian side Buildcon FC and later joined Kitwe outfit Nkana.
