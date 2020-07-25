CORONAVIRUS: LUSAKA JULY RESHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER

Amidst the global pandemic, the PR Girl Media were in full swing with the annual Lusaka July preparations.

The highly anticipated Lusaka July scheduled for July every year could not withstand the responsibility that comes with an event that calls for social interaction amid Covid 19.

Lusaka July hosted by PR Girl Media team has rescheduled the event to September 5, 2020 at the Marlin Polo under the theme ‘Polo in yellow.’

However, the event will be graced by His Worship the Mayor of Lusaka, Miles Sampa, who was unveiled as the brand Ambassador for this year’s Lusaka July.

Managing partner Chishimba Nyambe advised the Lusaka July fanatics not to be sad or demoralized as the decision for postponement of the event is in the interest of the people.

“Our main objective is to protect the city even in the entertainment we continue to provide. We are a responsible business and we are entrepreneurs that really do cherish our city.” She said

Meanwhile, brand Ambassador Miles Sampa thanked the PR Girl Media for putting the people of Lusaka first as they decided to postpone the Lusaka July voluntarily.

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa

Furthermore, he commended PR Girl media for putting their interest aside despite being ready to host the event which was scheduled for July 25, 2020.

In a separate interview with the Lusaka Star, Managing partner Chishimba Nyambe revealed that PR Girl Media has no intentions of changing the directive of investing in local personalities despite the change in date.

“We believe our local celebrities have the capacity to attract event attendees just as much as international celebrities would and we are hopeful we can get it back to the normal 500 guests.” She said.

This year’s celebrity guest is controversial media personality Mutale Mwanza.

Media Personality Mutale Mwanza

The event will also see the likes of Macky 2, Yo Maps, Mampi, Roberto and many other top local celebrities alongside guests that purchased tickets to the event.

