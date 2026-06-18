Kopala Kenzo defends female content creators against unfair public criticism.

Content creator Ian Kalumba, popularly known as Kopala Kenzo, has urged people to stop judging female content creators when they achieve something good in life.

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‎According to a Facebook statement, he said female content creators are capable of buying vehicles because they make money from advertising on social media.

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‎He said content creators do not just go on social media to entertain people but also to make a living.

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‎”Content creators are paid through advertising for people, and some are even hired as MCs,” he said.

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‎He added that a content creator can earn between K5,000 and K10,000 from a single advertisement, depending on the type of promotion.

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‎”So as a content creator, you can use social media to do something productive,” he said.

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‎Meanwhile, content creator Thabo Kaunda said it is not easy being a female content creator, especially in Zambia where people are quick to judge women when they achieve something good.

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‎She referred to Miyanda’s recent vehicle purchase, saying she was judged badly even though her success came through hard work.

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‎”I wish Miyanda a safe journey and continued success,” she said.

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‎She added that women should not be judged when they achieve something but should also be praised just like male content creators.

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‎However, one fan said female content creators deserve better than being talked about negatively when they do something good in life.

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‎”Hard work is the key to every success,” the comment read.

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