ADHERE TO ELECTORAL CODE OF CONDUCT IN KABWATA, ECZ URGES JOURNALISTS

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has urged the media to adhere to the electoral code of conduct in order to ensure that the forthcoming Kabwata parliamentary by-elections are credible.

Speaking during a Media Indaba, ECZ Acting Chief Electoral Officer, Royd Katongo said the Commission expects the media to uphold professionalism as they have become a critical stakeholder due to the suspension of political rallies and road shows in Kabwata Constituency.

It is without a doubt that in the era of COVID-19, the role of media has become even more critical due to the suspension of rallies and road shows, he said. We urge the media to uphold professionalism, ethical reporting, and provide equal and fair coverage to all participating political parties and their candidates.

Katongo said the Commission will continue to collaborate with the media to ensure that all stakeholders are kept up to date as regards all electoral activities in Kabwata.

Meanwhile, ECZ Senior Electoral Officer, Anna Nkaka said that the Commission will begin to deploy polling staff to man the 131 polling stations in Kabwata Constituency on the 18th and 19th of January.

Nkaka added that ECZ will provide COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPEs) to polling staff.

The Kabwata parliamentary by-elections which will be held on 20th January, 2021 were necessitated by the death of United Party for National Development (UPND) member of parliament Levy Mkandawire.

